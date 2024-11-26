Left Menu

Tariff Tremors: Dollar Rallies as Trump Upsets Global Markets

The dollar surged after President-elect Trump promised tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Stocks in Asia fell, reversing gains spurred by Scott Bessent's Treasury nomination. Key currencies weakened, and U.S. Treasury yields dipped. Markets are unsettled by potential tariff impacts on trade-sensitive sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:54 IST
Tariff Tremors: Dollar Rallies as Trump Upsets Global Markets
dollar and yen Image Credit:

The global financial markets experienced significant volatility as the dollar surged on news that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose substantial tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. The announcement created uncertainty and sparked a decline in Asian stocks, despite a recent rally.

Trump's nomination of fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary had previously buoyed investor confidence, leading to a drop in U.S. yields as Treasury bonds saw increased demand. However, the latest tariff threats have triggered concerns over potential impacts on global trade and market stability.

Analysts, like Matt Simpson from City Index, suggest Trump's move is a strategic reminder of his administration's control over trade policy. Markets are particularly apprehensive about the repercussions for trade-sensitive currencies and sectors, as well as the overall economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024