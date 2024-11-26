Left Menu

CBI Intensifies Probe in Land-for-Job Scam Involving Lalu Prasad Yadav

The CBI has filed prosecution sanctions against 30 public servants in the land-for-job scam, with one still pending. The case, involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, highlights alleged corruption linked to job appointments in exchange for land transfers. The court has set a December adjournment for further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:10 IST
CBI Intensifies Probe in Land-for-Job Scam Involving Lalu Prasad Yadav
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved forward with its investigation into the alleged land-for-job scam by filing prosecution sanctions against 30 public officials. Among the sanctioned is former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, the sanction for one public servant remains pending.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne was briefed that sanctions for 30 public servants have been received from the competent authority, with the filing completed. The court has postponed proceedings until December 23, awaiting the pending sanction.

The scandal, which traces back to appointments in exchange for land acquisitions during Lalu Prasad Yadav's ministerial tenure from 2004 to 2009, has seen charges against multiple individuals, including family members. The CBI claims officials conspired to secure land by offering railway jobs, leaving the case to unfold further in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024