CBI Intensifies Probe in Land-for-Job Scam Involving Lalu Prasad Yadav
The CBI has filed prosecution sanctions against 30 public servants in the land-for-job scam, with one still pending. The case, involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, highlights alleged corruption linked to job appointments in exchange for land transfers. The court has set a December adjournment for further proceedings.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved forward with its investigation into the alleged land-for-job scam by filing prosecution sanctions against 30 public officials. Among the sanctioned is former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, the sanction for one public servant remains pending.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne was briefed that sanctions for 30 public servants have been received from the competent authority, with the filing completed. The court has postponed proceedings until December 23, awaiting the pending sanction.
The scandal, which traces back to appointments in exchange for land acquisitions during Lalu Prasad Yadav's ministerial tenure from 2004 to 2009, has seen charges against multiple individuals, including family members. The CBI claims officials conspired to secure land by offering railway jobs, leaving the case to unfold further in court.
