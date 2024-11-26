Sweden Probes Chinese Ship's Role in Fiber-Optic Cable Breach

Sweden has requested the Chinese bulk carrier, Yi Peng 3, to move closer to its territorial waters. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson disclosed this on Tuesday as part of Sweden's investigation into damaged submarine fiber-optic cables.

The move comes amid heightened efforts by Swedish authorities to pinpoint the cause and responsibility for the breach. Details on how the ship might be linked to the incident remain sparse.

The Swedish government is prioritizing a thorough inquiry to ensure the protection of its critical infrastructure, while announcing its intentions to cooperate with international partners if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)