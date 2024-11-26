Sweden Probes Chinese Ship's Role in Fiber-Optic Cable Breach
Sweden has summoned the Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 to approach its waters. This is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected damage to submarine fiber-optic cables. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced the move as Swedish authorities intensify their efforts to uncover the incident's origins.
Sweden has requested the Chinese bulk carrier, Yi Peng 3, to move closer to its territorial waters. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson disclosed this on Tuesday as part of Sweden's investigation into damaged submarine fiber-optic cables.
The move comes amid heightened efforts by Swedish authorities to pinpoint the cause and responsibility for the breach. Details on how the ship might be linked to the incident remain sparse.
The Swedish government is prioritizing a thorough inquiry to ensure the protection of its critical infrastructure, while announcing its intentions to cooperate with international partners if necessary.
