Former CJI Chandrachud Addresses Delhi’s Pollution Crisis

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the recently retired Chief Justice of India, has expressed concern about the alarming levels of air pollution in Delhi, leading many residents, including himself, to avoid morning walks. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Justice Chandrachud emphasized the significance of community awareness and the judiciary's supportive role in tackling pollution.

Highlighting the growing faith in the judiciary, Chandrachud stated that public engagement in discussions about pollution marks the first step towards resolving the issue. However, he cautioned against overstepping judiciary limits, pointing out the necessity for policy-driven solutions by experts to address the multidimensional nature of the problem.

He acknowledged the complexity of pollution sources such as farm fires, vehicular emissions, and construction activities, advocating for a collaborative approach in which the judiciary 'nudges' authorities towards action. Noting Delhi's unique governance structure, Chandrachud stressed that judicial interventions must align with constitutional roles while appreciating the judiciary's past contributions to environmental protection.

