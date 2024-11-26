Adani's Renewable Energy Giant Faces Legal Storm Amid Bribery Allegations

Billionaire Gautam Adani's ambitious plans for the world's biggest renewable energy project are facing significant hurdles. Backed by TotalEnergies and the Qatar Investment Authority, Adani aimed to transform India's energy landscape with the Adani Green project in Gujarat.

However, a recent U.S. indictment accuses Adani and his associates of paying $265 million in bribes to secure power contracts, leading to a sharp 36% drop in Adani Green's stock value. The company denies the allegations and plans to pursue legal avenues. Analysts warn that these legal issues could complicate future fundraising, especially in international markets.

The stakes are high for Adani Green, a key player in India's clean energy ambitions. Despite the allegations, some investors remain hopeful about the company's future, believing in its underlying strength. The outcome of these legal challenges will be crucial for Adani Green's journey toward achieving its renewable energy milestones by 2030.

