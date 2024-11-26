Left Menu

Adani's Renewable Energy Giant Faces Legal Storm Amid Bribery Allegations

Gautam Adani's ambitious renewable energy project in India confronts legal challenges, as U.S. authorities indict him and his associates on bribery charges. The controversy affects investors and threatens Adani Green's expansive plans, sparking concerns over its financial and operational future despite ongoing support from some stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Billionaire Gautam Adani's ambitious plans for the world's biggest renewable energy project are facing significant hurdles. Backed by TotalEnergies and the Qatar Investment Authority, Adani aimed to transform India's energy landscape with the Adani Green project in Gujarat.

However, a recent U.S. indictment accuses Adani and his associates of paying $265 million in bribes to secure power contracts, leading to a sharp 36% drop in Adani Green's stock value. The company denies the allegations and plans to pursue legal avenues. Analysts warn that these legal issues could complicate future fundraising, especially in international markets.

The stakes are high for Adani Green, a key player in India's clean energy ambitions. Despite the allegations, some investors remain hopeful about the company's future, believing in its underlying strength. The outcome of these legal challenges will be crucial for Adani Green's journey toward achieving its renewable energy milestones by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

