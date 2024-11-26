Left Menu

DBS Foundation's Social Impact: Uplifting Ageing Societies

The DBS Foundation has announced the allocation of SGD 88 million to various initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life in ageing societies and supporting vulnerable communities. These initiatives will focus on meeting essential needs and fostering inclusion, impacting millions across Asia by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
In a recent move to support vulnerable communities and ageing societies, the DBS Foundation has committed SGD 88 million to various initiatives. These efforts include focusing on improving the quality of life in fast-ageing societies and are expected to impact over nine million beneficiaries by 2027.

Announced at the DBS Foundation Impact Beyond Summit in Singapore, the funding highlights the bank’s commitment to fostering inclusion and meeting essential needs. Both business leaders and social sector experts gathered to address the socio-economic challenges posed by ageing societies.

Key programmes will aim at providing short-term relief and equipping communities with long-term strategies for resilience. The initiatives will span across multiple Asian markets, involving collaborations with partners to tailor efforts to each region’s unique needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

