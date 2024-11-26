Left Menu

Election Commission Announces Bypolls for Rajya Sabha Vacancies

The Election Commission has scheduled bypolls for six vacant Rajya Sabha seats on December 20, with results announced the same day. Three seats are from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana. Candidate nominations close on December 10, with withdrawals by December 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:05 IST
Election Commission Announces Bypolls for Rajya Sabha Vacancies
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Election Commission declared that bypolls for six vacant Rajya Sabha seats will occur on December 20. The results of these elections are scheduled to be released on the same day, adding a sense of urgency to the political proceedings.

The six vacant positions include three from Andhra Pradesh, alongside one each from Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana. All vacancies have resulted from the resignations of current members, necessitating swift action to fill these positions.

Candidates interested in running for these seats must submit their nominations by December 10, with the deadline for withdrawing candidature set for December 13. The resignations prompting these bypolls include members Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, and Ryaga Krishnaiah from Andhra Pradesh, alongside Sujeet Kumar from Odisha, Jawhar Sircar from West Bengal, and Krishan Lal Panwar from Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024