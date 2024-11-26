Election Commission Announces Bypolls for Rajya Sabha Vacancies

On Tuesday, the Election Commission declared that bypolls for six vacant Rajya Sabha seats will occur on December 20. The results of these elections are scheduled to be released on the same day, adding a sense of urgency to the political proceedings.

The six vacant positions include three from Andhra Pradesh, alongside one each from Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana. All vacancies have resulted from the resignations of current members, necessitating swift action to fill these positions.

Candidates interested in running for these seats must submit their nominations by December 10, with the deadline for withdrawing candidature set for December 13. The resignations prompting these bypolls include members Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, and Ryaga Krishnaiah from Andhra Pradesh, alongside Sujeet Kumar from Odisha, Jawhar Sircar from West Bengal, and Krishan Lal Panwar from Haryana.

