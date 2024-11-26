Revival of Port Harcourt Refinery Boosts Nigeria's Oil Industry
The Port Harcourt refinery in Nigeria has resumed production, becoming the first of NNPC Ltd's four plants to return from a 2020 upgrade initiative. Initially producing 60,000 barrels per day, the refinery is vital in reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products amid ongoing infrastructure improvements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:24 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
Nigeria's Port Harcourt refinery has restarted production, signaling the first of state-owned NNPC Ltd's four plants to return from upgrade works launched in 2020.
Initially set to produce 60,000 barrels per day, it began supplying the domestic market with petroleum products as announced by NNPC spokesperson Femi Soneye.
This move comes as part of the government's strategy to reduce reliance on imports, with refurbishments costing around $1.5 billion and are deemed crucial amid operations at the privately owned Dangote refinery which started earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- Port Harcourt
- refinery
- NNPC
- oil production
- petroleum products
- upgrade
- Dangote
- imports
- economy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ONGC Sees 17% Profit Rise Amid Reduced Taxes and Oil Production Increase
Boeing's Quality Challenge: Leadership Changes Amid Upgrades
Mexico Simplifies Pemex Fiscal Regime to Boost Oil Production
U.S. Approves Major F-15K Upgrade Sale to South Korea
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Urban Upgrade and Welfare Initiatives