Revival of Port Harcourt Refinery Boosts Nigeria's Oil Industry

The Port Harcourt refinery in Nigeria has resumed production, becoming the first of NNPC Ltd's four plants to return from a 2020 upgrade initiative. Initially producing 60,000 barrels per day, the refinery is vital in reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products amid ongoing infrastructure improvements.

Nigeria's Port Harcourt refinery has restarted production, signaling the first of state-owned NNPC Ltd's four plants to return from upgrade works launched in 2020.

Initially set to produce 60,000 barrels per day, it began supplying the domestic market with petroleum products as announced by NNPC spokesperson Femi Soneye.

This move comes as part of the government's strategy to reduce reliance on imports, with refurbishments costing around $1.5 billion and are deemed crucial amid operations at the privately owned Dangote refinery which started earlier this year.

