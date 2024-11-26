PM Modi Hails Constitution as Guiding Light During India's Transformation

During the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Constitution as a guiding beacon amid the country's significant transformation. He articulated that the Constitution has met the nation's needs and expectations, particularly emphasizing its implementation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi also memorialized the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, stressing India's determination to counteract threats to its security. He paid homage to those who perished and vowed a decisive response to any terrorist organizations challenging India's security.

The annual event also saw Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna presenting PM Modi with a painting by a Tihar jail inmate, and the release of the Indian Judiciary's Annual Report for 2023-24, reinforcing the judiciary's commitment to transparency and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)