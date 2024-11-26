Left Menu

PM Modi Hails Constitution as Guiding Light During India's Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at Constitution Day celebrations, emphasized the constitutional values guiding India's transformation. He highlighted its role in Jammu and Kashmir and commemorated victims of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Modi praised the Constitution's spirit and reiterated India's resolve against terrorism, while the Chief Justice presented a symbolic painting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Constitution as a guiding beacon amid the country's significant transformation. He articulated that the Constitution has met the nation's needs and expectations, particularly emphasizing its implementation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi also memorialized the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, stressing India's determination to counteract threats to its security. He paid homage to those who perished and vowed a decisive response to any terrorist organizations challenging India's security.

The annual event also saw Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna presenting PM Modi with a painting by a Tihar jail inmate, and the release of the Indian Judiciary's Annual Report for 2023-24, reinforcing the judiciary's commitment to transparency and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

