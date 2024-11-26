Left Menu

India Celebrates 75 Years of Constitutional Empowerment

On the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, Deputy CM Choudhary emphasized the significance of voting rights championed by Ambedkar. President Murmu unveiled a commemorative stamp and books at Samvidhan Sadan, celebrating the Constitution's legacy since its adoption on November 26, 1949.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:01 IST
India Celebrates 75 Years of Constitutional Empowerment
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the historic occasion marking the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, highlighted the pivotal role played by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in instituting voting rights. Addressing the public, Choudhary remarked on the significance and enduring relevance of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

In commemorative events held in the national capital, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a special postage stamp to honor the milestone. Alongside, two works detailing the creation and journey of the Constitution were released, underscoring its rich history and impact.

The celebration signifies the momentous adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. Today, leaders from across the nation joined President Murmu in an inspiring recitation of the Preamble, reaffirming the enduring principles of democracy and equality laid down by the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

