General Dwivedi Inspires Military Leaders of Tomorrow at MILIT

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, delivered an inspiring address to young military commanders and leaders-in-training at the Defence Services Technical Staff Course in Pune, according to a press release from the Ministry of Defense.

Speaking at the Mehra Auditorium, Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), General Dwivedi emphasized the rapidly evolving nature of warfare and the necessity of staying ahead. He portrayed defense preparedness as both an art and a strategic symphony, highlighting the current threats and the Indian Army's transformational initiatives.

The general encouraged officers to remain versatile and determined, praised the army's contributions to nation-building, and highlighted its role in humanitarian aid and evacuations. Stressing military-diplomatic unity, he called for a reevaluation of military strategies. General Dwivedi commended MILIT's role in shaping leaders, inspiring faculty and students.

(With inputs from agencies.)