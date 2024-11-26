Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's 2025 Budget: Balancing Act

Saudi Arabia's budget for 2025 has been approved by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It involves a planned deficit of 101 billion riyals, with spending set at 1.285 trillion riyals and anticipated revenues of 1.184 trillion riyals, as reported by state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:45 IST
Saudi Arabia's 2025 Budget: Balancing Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a major fiscal announcement, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has approved the national budget for 2025, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

The outlined budget projects a deficit of 101 billion riyals, roughly equivalent to $26.88 billion, as part of the coming fiscal plan.

State figures propose expenditure of 1.285 trillion riyals against total revenues of 1.184 trillion riyals. The exchange rate is noted as $1 to 3.7568 riyals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024