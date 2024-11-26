Saudi Arabia's 2025 Budget: Balancing Act

In a major fiscal announcement, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has approved the national budget for 2025, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

The outlined budget projects a deficit of 101 billion riyals, roughly equivalent to $26.88 billion, as part of the coming fiscal plan.

State figures propose expenditure of 1.285 trillion riyals against total revenues of 1.184 trillion riyals. The exchange rate is noted as $1 to 3.7568 riyals.

