Millions Mobilize: Nationwide Tribute to Farmers' Protest

In a powerful show of unity, over a million farmers and workers gathered nationwide on Tuesday to mark the fourth anniversary of the yearlong protest against three controversial farm laws. The nationwide mobilisation was organized by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions.

The protests, bolstered by widespread participation in urban, rural, and industrial settings, aimed to spotlight enduring grievances after the repeal of the farm laws in 2020-21. Demonstrations also saw solidarity actions across numerous offices, with a joint memorandum delivered to President Droupadi Murmu.

Tension escalated in places like Bhagalpur, Bihar, where police resorted to using force. Leaders emphasized ongoing struggles against government policies perceived as pro-corporate, affecting farmers' livelihoods and workers' rights, pressing demands for better MSP and labor conditions.

