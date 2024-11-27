Shining Light on Indo-Pacific: New Solar Projects Spark Hope

India has taken a significant step towards clean energy transformation by partnering with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to develop new solar projects in Fiji, Comoros, Madagascar, and Seychelles. This collaboration was formalized with the signing of a Project Implementation Agreement, an official statement reported.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts under the Wilmington Declaration, which emerged from the Quad Leaders' Summit. The accord underlines a collective commitment by Quad countries to mobilize public and private investment in sustainable energy supply chains.

With USD 2 million committed, the project focuses on crucial areas such as cold storage, healthcare facilities solarisation, and solar water pumping systems. The projects are expected to improve energy access and employment, aligning with India's ongoing mission to support economic and social development worldwide.

