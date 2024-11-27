Left Menu

Shining Light on Indo-Pacific: New Solar Projects Spark Hope

India, through a partnership between the Ministry of External Affairs and the International Solar Alliance, is investing in new solar projects in Fiji, Comoros, Madagascar, and Seychelles. The collaboration aims to enhance energy access, create employment, and provide reliable power in these Indo-Pacific countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 01:46 IST
Shining Light on Indo-Pacific: New Solar Projects Spark Hope
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken a significant step towards clean energy transformation by partnering with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to develop new solar projects in Fiji, Comoros, Madagascar, and Seychelles. This collaboration was formalized with the signing of a Project Implementation Agreement, an official statement reported.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts under the Wilmington Declaration, which emerged from the Quad Leaders' Summit. The accord underlines a collective commitment by Quad countries to mobilize public and private investment in sustainable energy supply chains.

With USD 2 million committed, the project focuses on crucial areas such as cold storage, healthcare facilities solarisation, and solar water pumping systems. The projects are expected to improve energy access and employment, aligning with India's ongoing mission to support economic and social development worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024