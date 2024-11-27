Sembcorp Secures 300MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Project
Sembcorp Industries has won a 300 MW wind-solar hybrid project through its subsidiary Sembcorp Green Infra from NTPC Ltd. The project includes a 25-year PPA and is expected to be operational within 24 months. This project increases Sembcorp's renewables capacity in India to 5.4GW.
Sembcorp Industries announced on Wednesday that it has secured a 300 MW wind-solar hybrid project via its subsidiary Sembcorp Green Infra from NTPC Ltd.
This build-own-operate project is part of a larger 1.2 GW bid issued by NTPC, a state-owned power giant, as noted in a company statement.
The project will involve a 25-year power purchase agreement upon its completion and is set to become operational within two years from signing. It will be financed through a combination of internal resources and debt, Sembcorp confirmed.
