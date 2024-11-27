Left Menu

Pioneering Solar Access in South India: Ecofy and SWELECT Join Forces

Ecofy, an NBFC focusing on green finance, partners with SWELECT Energy Systems to enhance solar energy access in South India. This collaboration aligns with the PM Surya Ghar initiative, leveraging Ecofy's digital lending and SWELECT's distribution networks to facilitate rooftop solar adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:06 IST
Pioneering Solar Access in South India: Ecofy and SWELECT Join Forces
  • Country:
  • India

Ecofy, a non-banking financial company dedicated to financing green transitions, has teamed up with solar powerhouse SWELECT Energy Systems in a strategic partnership officially announced on Wednesday. The collaboration combines Ecofy's digital lending capacity with SWELECT's robust manufacturing and distribution capabilities to widen solar energy access across South India, according to a recent statement.

This alliance is in strategic alignment with the Indian government's PM Surya Ghar initiative, aimed at increasing the adoption of rooftop solar installations. By providing more accessible financing solutions, Ecofy and SWELECT are set to facilitate an easier transition for households to sustainable energy sources.

Backed by Eversource Capital, Ecofy holds a strong position in the rooftop solar industry. With SWELECT's over 40 years of global leadership in solar power and a significant presence in southern markets, the partnership is designed to create a seamless, customer-focused ecosystem to drive the green energy movement forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024