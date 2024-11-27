Pioneering Solar Access in South India: Ecofy and SWELECT Join Forces

Ecofy, a non-banking financial company dedicated to financing green transitions, has teamed up with solar powerhouse SWELECT Energy Systems in a strategic partnership officially announced on Wednesday. The collaboration combines Ecofy's digital lending capacity with SWELECT's robust manufacturing and distribution capabilities to widen solar energy access across South India, according to a recent statement.

This alliance is in strategic alignment with the Indian government's PM Surya Ghar initiative, aimed at increasing the adoption of rooftop solar installations. By providing more accessible financing solutions, Ecofy and SWELECT are set to facilitate an easier transition for households to sustainable energy sources.

Backed by Eversource Capital, Ecofy holds a strong position in the rooftop solar industry. With SWELECT's over 40 years of global leadership in solar power and a significant presence in southern markets, the partnership is designed to create a seamless, customer-focused ecosystem to drive the green energy movement forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)