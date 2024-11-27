Pipavav Partners with CleanMax for Renewable Energy Leadership
APM Terminals Pipavav has announced a partnership with CleanMax for a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement involving a hybrid Wind-Solar Power Project in Gujarat. The collaboration aims to reduce carbon emissions, achieve net-zero status by 2040, and aligns with global sustainability initiatives, promoting renewable energy usage in the maritime industry.
- Country:
- India
APM Terminals Pipavav, a key gateway port in Western India, has joined forces with CleanMax, a leading renewable energy provider in Asia, to launch an ambitious green energy initiative. The duo has inked a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement for a Wind-Solar Power Project in Gujarat, reaffirming Pipavav's dedication to sustainability.
This venture aids APM Terminals Pipavav's goal to reduce carbon emissions by 65% by 2030 and attain net-zero emissions by 2040. The project's hybrid energy solution is anticipated to deliver 54 lakh kWh yearly, substantially cutting carbon emissions by 3,822 metric tonnes annually. The partnership highlights Pipavav's leadership in promoting eco-friendly practices within the port industry.
Notably, this collaboration propels APM Terminals Pipavav towards becoming a certified 'Green Port' and sets an example for maritime players to adopt sustainable operations. CleanMax Managing Director Kuldeep Jain emphasized that transitioning to renewable energy is crucial for long-term energy security, operational efficiency, and highlighting India's renewable energy agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ABB India's Green Leap: Pioneering Sustainability with Advanced Motors
Transforming Education: UEL, Siemens, and T-Hub Unite for Sustainability
Clean India Show 2024: Driving Innovation and Sustainability in Cleaning Tech
India's Ready-Made Garment Exports Surge Amid Focus on Quality and Sustainability
Re Sustainability Strengthens Regional Presence with Acquisition of G3 Environmental