Left Menu

Akzo Nobel India Faces GST Tax Dispute Worth Over Rs 46 Crore

Akzo Nobel India has received show cause notices from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh tax authorities for a total of over Rs 46 crore. The issue pertains to disallowed input tax credits and tax dues. The company plans to address these notices with further submissions to the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:34 IST
Akzo Nobel India Faces GST Tax Dispute Worth Over Rs 46 Crore
GST demands Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Akzo Nobel India, a well-known paints and coatings manufacturer, is currently facing a significant financial dispute over tax issues. On Wednesday, the company disclosed receiving formal show cause notices from tax authorities in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, with claims amounting to a total of over Rs 46 crore.

The notice from the Karnataka GST Department, dated November 26, 2024, demands repayments related to disallowed input tax credits and outstanding tax dues for the period from April 2020 to March 2021. The case involves a claimed amount of Rs 44.5 crore, including unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties, as per Akzo Nobel India's regulatory filing.

Additionally, a separate notice from the Uttar Pradesh GST Department was reported by the company on November 25, 2024. This notice similarly points to the disallowance of input tax credits and total dues of Rs 1.92 crore for the same period. Akzo Nobel India noted that it is preparing further submissions in response to these notices to argue its case before the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024