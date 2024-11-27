Control Shifts: Nova Illinka Captured Amid Rising Tensions

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that its forces have secured control of the settlement of Nova Illinka, situated near the heavily disputed town of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to the TASS state news agency.

The TASS news agency further reported claims from the Defence Ministry that Ukrainian military units had launched attacks on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant using drones and artillery.

Nonetheless, these battlefield developments and allegations could not be independently confirmed by Reuters at this time.

