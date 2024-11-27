Left Menu

Control Shifts: Nova Illinka Captured Amid Rising Tensions

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed control over Nova Illinka near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Additionally, Ukrainian forces allegedly targeted the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under Russian control, with drones and artillery. However, these battlefield reports remain unverified by independent sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that its forces have secured control of the settlement of Nova Illinka, situated near the heavily disputed town of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to the TASS state news agency.

The TASS news agency further reported claims from the Defence Ministry that Ukrainian military units had launched attacks on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant using drones and artillery.

Nonetheless, these battlefield developments and allegations could not be independently confirmed by Reuters at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

