Russia intensified its assault on Ukraine, targeting Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs on Tuesday. The attack resulted in the loss of a woman's life and left 15 people injured, including two children. The regional governor confirmed damage to residential areas and vital infrastructure.

The guided bombs, challenging for Ukrainian defenses to counteract, hit densely populated regions. Zaporizhzhia, an essential logistical and industrial hub, is frequently targeted by Russian forces due to its proximity to the front lines and significant strategic importance.

Additional drone strikes inflicted damage in Kherson and Kharkiv, further raising concerns about civilian safety amid the ongoing conflict. The international community continues to watch as tensions escalate in the region.

