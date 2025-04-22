Left Menu

Bombs Over Zaporizhzhia: The Escalating Conflict in Ukraine

Russia struck the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia with two guided aerial bombs, killing a woman and injuring 15 others, including children. The city has been repeatedly targeted due to its strategic importance. Additional drone attacks were reported in Kherson and Kharkiv, injuring several more people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia intensified its assault on Ukraine, targeting Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs on Tuesday. The attack resulted in the loss of a woman's life and left 15 people injured, including two children. The regional governor confirmed damage to residential areas and vital infrastructure.

The guided bombs, challenging for Ukrainian defenses to counteract, hit densely populated regions. Zaporizhzhia, an essential logistical and industrial hub, is frequently targeted by Russian forces due to its proximity to the front lines and significant strategic importance.

Additional drone strikes inflicted damage in Kherson and Kharkiv, further raising concerns about civilian safety amid the ongoing conflict. The international community continues to watch as tensions escalate in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

