Waaree Bags Massive Solar Project Deal

Waaree Renewable Technologies announced on Wednesday that it has landed a significant contract to establish a major solar PV project valued at Rs 1,233.47 crore.

The project, boasting a ground-mount solar PV capacity of 2,012.47 MWp DC, was awarded by a domestic entity specializing in renewable energy development.

This achievement underscores Waaree's pivotal role in the renewable energy sector, as documented in their Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing. No associated stakeholders from Waaree have any direct interest in the contracting company.

(With inputs from agencies.)