Waaree Bags Massive Solar Project Deal
Waaree Renewable Technologies has secured an order valued at Rs 1,233.47 crore to set up a 2,012.47 MWp DC capacity ground-mount solar PV project. The order, released by a domestic renewable energy development company, marks a significant milestone for Waaree in advancing renewable energy implementation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Waaree Renewable Technologies announced on Wednesday that it has landed a significant contract to establish a major solar PV project valued at Rs 1,233.47 crore.
The project, boasting a ground-mount solar PV capacity of 2,012.47 MWp DC, was awarded by a domestic entity specializing in renewable energy development.
This achievement underscores Waaree's pivotal role in the renewable energy sector, as documented in their Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing. No associated stakeholders from Waaree have any direct interest in the contracting company.
