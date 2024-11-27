Maharashtra Power Struggle: Leaders Head to Delhi for Crucial Decision
Key leaders Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis, and Eknath Shinde from the Maharashtra government are set to meet in Delhi to finalize the new Chief Minister's position amid rising uncertainties. Discussions with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah are integral to resolving the leadership impasse.
In the escalating political drama over Maharashtra's chief ministerial appointment, NCP leader Ajit Pawar announced a high-profile meeting in Delhi involving major players including BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and caretaker CM Eknath Shinde. The gathering aims to cement the state's leadership decisions amid increasing speculations.
As the state reels in anticipation, discussions will revolve around appointing a Chief Minister and two deputies. Ajit Pawar, former Deputy CM, emphasized that deliberations would be conclusive. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde, underscoring his allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declared support for any decision from the top leadership.
The meeting, anticipated to include Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, underscores the gravity of the political scenario. Fadnavis traveled to Delhi earlier, aiming to expedite a resolution. While the BJP clinched majority in the recent assembly elections, their Mahayuti alliance has yet to finalize leadership, adding urgency to the dialogue. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
