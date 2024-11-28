Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Ascends to Lok Sabha: A Symbol of Trust and Commitment

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to take oath as a Member of Parliament for the Wayanad constituency. Her victory, securing 410,931 votes, signals strong support from the district. The Congress leader, alongside her family, highlighted the win as a testament to shared values and future aspirations for progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:51 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, expressed her joy ahead of her oath-taking as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing the Wayanad constituency. Her arrival at Parliament was marked by the presence of her mother, Sonia Gandhi, and brother, Rahul Gandhi, both influential political figures.

Congress MP K Suresh emphasized the importance of Priyanka's upcoming discussions regarding the Wayanad landslide incident. The opposition is optimistic with her induction, aiming to address the ongoing compensation issues. Despite state government proposals, there has been no financial sanction from the central government thus far.

Priyanka's decisive victory in Wayanad, with a margin of 410,931 votes, underscored the electorate's faith in her leadership over competitors from the BJP and CPI. Her acknowledgment of the election certificate signified a deeper commitment to mutual values and a promise for a brighter future for her constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

