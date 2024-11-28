Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Historic Parliamentary Debut in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took her parliamentary oath as the MP for Wayanad, a victory that invigorates Congress with renewed energy. Sonia Gandhi expressed immense pride, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted Priyanka's capability to address public issues, especially concerning women, as a boost for the party.
Marking a new chapter in her political career, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took her first oath as a Member of Parliament representing Wayanad after winning the Lok Sabha bypolls. This milestone invigorated the Congress party, as expressed by delighted Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, who conveyed her pride and happiness at this achievement.
In response to Priyanka Gandhi's induction into Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the revitalizing impact on the party. He noted Priyanka's aptitude for comprehending and elevating public issues, particularly those impacting women. Kharge affirmed that this would significantly benefit the Congress party and serve the nation's populace.
The Congress also celebrated the occasion on the social media platform X, where they published images of Priyanka Gandhi engaging with the Congress chief. Additionally, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav extended her congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi. The bypoll was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka's brother, vacated the Wayanad seat to represent Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.
