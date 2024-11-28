Jammu and Kashmir Police Dismantles Terror Support Network

The Jammu and Kashmir Police initiated a sweeping crackdown on terror support networks across the region, conducting searches at more than 50 locations, officials reported Thursday. These actions have led to the registration of several cases against alleged Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and their detention for further questioning, according to the Assistant Director General of Police for the Jammu zone, Anand Jain.

Jain highlighted the strategic aim behind the operations, stating, "We registered cases against OGWs and have expanded our search efforts to additional locations. Our primary objective is to undermine the terrorists' support systems." These operations follow a series of recent terror attacks in the union territory.

The police acknowledged numerous terror incidents over recent months and noted successful counter-strikes. The sustained crackdown seeks to dismantle the network supporting these terrorists. Notably, on November 23, a collaborative mission by Baramulla police uncovered a terror hideout in the Kunzer area, crediting the operation to credible leads developed during the investigation.

This coordinated effort, involving Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and the 62 Rashtriya Rifles, led to the recovery of significant arms and ammunition, neutralizing potential threats and disrupting terrorist schemes aimed at unsettling peace in the Kashmir Valley.

Concurrently, earlier the same day, Baramulla Police seized properties worth Rs 1.72 crore linked to Rafiq Ahmad Khan, alias Rafi Rafa, a notable drug peddler from Trikanjan Boniyar, Baramulla district. Authorities allege these assets were illicitly acquired through narcotics trafficking, adding a new dimension to their rigorous crackdown.

