Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Dismantles Terror Support Network

In a major crackdown, Jammu and Kashmir Police have searched over 50 locations in the union territory, targeting the terror support base. The operation is part of a response to recent attacks, resulting in the detention of several Over Ground Workers and the discovery of arms and ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:41 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police Dismantles Terror Support Network
ADGP Jammu and Kashmir Police, Anand Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police initiated a sweeping crackdown on terror support networks across the region, conducting searches at more than 50 locations, officials reported Thursday. These actions have led to the registration of several cases against alleged Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and their detention for further questioning, according to the Assistant Director General of Police for the Jammu zone, Anand Jain.

Jain highlighted the strategic aim behind the operations, stating, "We registered cases against OGWs and have expanded our search efforts to additional locations. Our primary objective is to undermine the terrorists' support systems." These operations follow a series of recent terror attacks in the union territory.

The police acknowledged numerous terror incidents over recent months and noted successful counter-strikes. The sustained crackdown seeks to dismantle the network supporting these terrorists. Notably, on November 23, a collaborative mission by Baramulla police uncovered a terror hideout in the Kunzer area, crediting the operation to credible leads developed during the investigation.

This coordinated effort, involving Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and the 62 Rashtriya Rifles, led to the recovery of significant arms and ammunition, neutralizing potential threats and disrupting terrorist schemes aimed at unsettling peace in the Kashmir Valley.

Concurrently, earlier the same day, Baramulla Police seized properties worth Rs 1.72 crore linked to Rafiq Ahmad Khan, alias Rafi Rafa, a notable drug peddler from Trikanjan Boniyar, Baramulla district. Authorities allege these assets were illicitly acquired through narcotics trafficking, adding a new dimension to their rigorous crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024