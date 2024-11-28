Veteran NHPC Leader Takes Helm at SJVN Ltd

On Thursday, NHPC announced that its Chief Managing Director, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, has been assigned the additional duty of heading SJVN Ltd as its new Chairman and Managing Director.

With over 35 years of experience in the hydropower sector, Chaudhary's extensive expertise spans from project conceptualization to commissioning. He has significantly contributed to hydropower advancements in both India and Bhutan.

Chaudhary, a Civil Engineering graduate from BIT Sindri with an Advanced Diploma in Management, began his journey with NHPC in 1989. His career trajectory saw him assume pivotal roles, leading to his appointment as NHPC's CMD on August 7, 2024. Key projects under his leadership include the Teesta-V and Mangdechhu hydroelectric projects.

