Veteran NHPC Leader Takes Helm at SJVN Ltd
Raj Kumar Chaudhary, NHPC's CMD, gets additional responsibility as SJVN Ltd's Chairman and Managing Director. With over 35 years in the power sector, Chaudhary has been instrumental in hydropower development in India and Bhutan, holding key roles since joining NHPC as a Probationary Executive in 1989.
On Thursday, NHPC announced that its Chief Managing Director, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, has been assigned the additional duty of heading SJVN Ltd as its new Chairman and Managing Director.
With over 35 years of experience in the hydropower sector, Chaudhary's extensive expertise spans from project conceptualization to commissioning. He has significantly contributed to hydropower advancements in both India and Bhutan.
Chaudhary, a Civil Engineering graduate from BIT Sindri with an Advanced Diploma in Management, began his journey with NHPC in 1989. His career trajectory saw him assume pivotal roles, leading to his appointment as NHPC's CMD on August 7, 2024. Key projects under his leadership include the Teesta-V and Mangdechhu hydroelectric projects.
