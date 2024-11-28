Left Menu

Veteran NHPC Leader Takes Helm at SJVN Ltd

Raj Kumar Chaudhary, NHPC's CMD, gets additional responsibility as SJVN Ltd's Chairman and Managing Director. With over 35 years in the power sector, Chaudhary has been instrumental in hydropower development in India and Bhutan, holding key roles since joining NHPC as a Probationary Executive in 1989.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:56 IST
Veteran NHPC Leader Takes Helm at SJVN Ltd
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, NHPC announced that its Chief Managing Director, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, has been assigned the additional duty of heading SJVN Ltd as its new Chairman and Managing Director.

With over 35 years of experience in the hydropower sector, Chaudhary's extensive expertise spans from project conceptualization to commissioning. He has significantly contributed to hydropower advancements in both India and Bhutan.

Chaudhary, a Civil Engineering graduate from BIT Sindri with an Advanced Diploma in Management, began his journey with NHPC in 1989. His career trajectory saw him assume pivotal roles, leading to his appointment as NHPC's CMD on August 7, 2024. Key projects under his leadership include the Teesta-V and Mangdechhu hydroelectric projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024