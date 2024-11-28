Gandhi Family Unites in Parliament: Priyanka Marks New Era

Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu took a swipe at the Gandhi family, quipping that the Congress household must now be 'happy and satisfied' as Priyanka Gandhi was sworn in as the MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

He remarked that with Sonia Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha, and siblings Priyanka and Rahul in the Lok Sabha, the entire Gandhi family now has seats in Parliament, saying, 'Sonia Gandhi has successfully orchestrated this for her family.' Bittu suggested Congress is limited to the Gandhis.

On the other hand, Congress MP KL Sharma asserted Priyanka Gandhi's commitment to addressing 'issues relating to women's empowerment' in her parliamentary role. Priyanka Gandhi emphasized her dedication to prioritizing national concerns, stating, 'The Constitution is paramount for us, and we will continue to advocate for it.'

Speaking to ANI, Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi expressed immense pride and happiness over Priyanka's induction into Parliament post her significant victory in the recent Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls. Highlighting her landslide win, Priyanka claimed the seat by defeating the CPI's Sathyan Mokeri with over 4 lakh votes.

Wayanad, a stronghold for Congress, witnessed a three-way battle among Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. The seat was previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh post his re-election to the Lok Sabha from there earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)