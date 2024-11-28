Left Menu

PM CARES for Children Scheme Extends Support Across 33 States

The PM CARES for Children Scheme supports children who lost parents due to COVID-19. Launched in May 2021, over 4,543 beneficiaries have received aid across 33 states. To date, 8,808 applications have been reviewed with ongoing registrations to ensure no eligible child is excluded from assistance.

In a move to support children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the PM CARES for Children Scheme is currently assisting 4,543 beneficiaries across 33 states and Union Territories, as revealed by the Women and Child Development Ministry.

Launched on May 29, 2021, the scheme specifically targets children who have lost one or both parents, or their legal guardians, between March 11, 2020, and February 28, 2022. According to the Ministry, a total of 9,332 applications have been submitted across 613 districts; after eliminating duplicates, 8,808 were processed further by local child welfare authorities.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, emphasized that registration remains open to ensure all eligible children benefit. With final approval, assistance has reached 4,543 children, offering crucial support during challenging times.

