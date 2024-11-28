Banks Scrutinize Adani Exposure Amid Bribery Allegations

Indian banks are reassessing their exposure to the Adani Group after the company's billionaire founder, Gautam Adani, was indicted by U.S. authorities over a $265 million bribery scheme. The group's stocks, which had suffered significant losses, have since rebounded as investors and partners offer support.

The State Bank of India plans to continue financing ongoing Adani projects nearing completion but will proceed cautiously when disbursing new loans. Banks with smaller Adani exposures, including Bank of India and ICICI Bank, are undertaking similar reviews to ensure compliance with all terms and regulations.

Meanwhile, global reactions vary, with Israel expressing encouragement for continued Adani investments and countries like Kenya and Sri Lanka launching investigations into their dealings with the conglomerate. Despite challenges, investors maintain confidence in India's future market stability.

