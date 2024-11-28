Left Menu

Banks Scrutinize Adani Exposure Amid Bribery Allegations

Indian banks are reevaluating their exposure to the Adani Group after its founder, Gautam Adani, was indicted by U.S. authorities for a bribery scheme. Despite setbacks, some Adani Group stocks have recovered, as key partners express continued support. Global investors remain optimistic about India's long-term market prospects.

Updated: 28-11-2024 17:39 IST
Indian banks are reassessing their exposure to the Adani Group after the company's billionaire founder, Gautam Adani, was indicted by U.S. authorities over a $265 million bribery scheme. The group's stocks, which had suffered significant losses, have since rebounded as investors and partners offer support.

The State Bank of India plans to continue financing ongoing Adani projects nearing completion but will proceed cautiously when disbursing new loans. Banks with smaller Adani exposures, including Bank of India and ICICI Bank, are undertaking similar reviews to ensure compliance with all terms and regulations.

Meanwhile, global reactions vary, with Israel expressing encouragement for continued Adani investments and countries like Kenya and Sri Lanka launching investigations into their dealings with the conglomerate. Despite challenges, investors maintain confidence in India's future market stability.

