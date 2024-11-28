Left Menu

India's Laptop Import Policy Under Review Amidst Booming Exports

Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that deliberations are ongoing regarding India's laptop import policy. Import authorizations are valid till December 2024, with fresh applications required from January 2025. Japan’s SoftBank is set to increase investments in India, which is projected to achieve $800 billion in exports, despite geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:48 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal revealed that India's laptop import policy remains under discussion by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Current authorizations are secure until December 2024.

Import figures at $8.4 billion for 2023-24 mainly involved Chinese goods, and fresh applications will commence next year. In tandem, Goyal commended SoftBank for its intent to expand investments in India.

The minister expressed confidence in India reaching $800 billion in exports by 2025, overcoming geopolitical tensions like the Red Sea crisis. Goyal praised global investor interest, largely spurred by Prime Minister Modi's economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

