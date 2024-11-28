India's Gender Budget Sees Remarkable Increase Over Five Years

India's gender budget has experienced a significant boost, surging by 128% over the past five years, official data reveals. The budget expanded from Rs 1.43 lakh crore in FY 2020-21 to Rs 3.27 lakh crore in FY 2024-25, reflecting the nation's commitment to gender equity.

In a written statement to the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister of State Savitri Thakur highlighted a notable increase in allocations across 43 ministries, departments, and Union Territories. The Gender Budget Statement for FY 2024-25 denotes a 37.3% rise from the previous fiscal year, thanks to substantial contributions from various key sectors.

Major contributors to the gender budget include the Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and others. Since its introduction in 2005-06, the gender budget has aimed to promote gender equality by focusing on women-centric schemes and programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)