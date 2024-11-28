Mysterious Explosion Sparks Investigation in Delhi's Prashant Vihar

In the wake of an explosion in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, investigative agencies are delving into the motive, considering whether it was intended as a message or warning. This marks the second such blast in the area, with a previous incident reported in October near a CRPF school.

Authorities believe the suspect timed the incident to limit casualties, yet one individual suffered minor injuries. Investigators have also discovered a white powder at the scene, which has been sent for analysis. Forensic teams, alongside CRPF and NSG, are working to determine the chemical composition and compare it with substances from the October blast.

Despite intensive efforts, there are currently no leads on potential suspects, as confirmed by Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Kumar Tyagi. A thorough examination of the site's surroundings is underway, including the analysis of over 10 DVRs and nearby CCTV footage. Meanwhile, security measures are ramped up across markets and crowded areas to prevent further incidents.

