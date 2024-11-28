Left Menu

OPEC+ Deliberates Delay on Oil Output Increase Amid Global Challenges

OPEC+ is considering delaying its planned oil output increase scheduled for January 2025 due to global demand challenges and external production hikes. The group has postponed its policy meeting to December 5 to further discuss options. Recent talks have involved key energy ministers from Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:56 IST
OPEC+ Deliberates Delay on Oil Output Increase Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+ is contemplating delaying its planned oil output hike, originally set to begin in January 2025, as stated by sources familiar with the matter. These discussions are taking place ahead of the group's postponed policy meeting on December 5, where various options will be considered.

The group's decision is influenced by a global demand slowdown and increased output from non-OPEC+ producers, which challenge the plan to gradually reverse output cuts through 2025. Despite ongoing supply restrictions, the global oil benchmark, Brent crude, has remained predominantly within the $70-$80 range this year, recently trading at approximately $73 a barrel.

In anticipation of its forthcoming meeting, OPEC+ has already engaged in high-level discussions involving key ministers from Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the UAE. The postponed meeting, initially scheduled for December 1, aims to avoid conflicting with a Gulf Arab summit in Kuwait City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024