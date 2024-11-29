Iran to Expand Uranium-Enrichment Operations

In a move that could have significant geopolitical implications, Iran has communicated to the U.N. nuclear watchdog its intention to install additional uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities.

According to a confidential report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) obtained by Reuters, eight new cascades of IR-6 centrifuges at the Fordow site are expected to begin enriching uranium to a purity of up to 5%.

Interestingly, the report does not address Iran's enrichment activities reaching up to 60% purity, which is concerning given its proximity to weapons-grade levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)