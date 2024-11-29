Left Menu

Iran to Expand Uranium-Enrichment Operations

Iran plans to install more uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow and Natanz facilities and activate machines recently installed. The confidential report by the IAEA does not mention enrichment to near weapons-grade levels, only stating that new IR-6 centrifuges will enrich to 5% purity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 29-11-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 00:29 IST
Iran to Expand Uranium-Enrichment Operations
  • Country:
  • Austria

In a move that could have significant geopolitical implications, Iran has communicated to the U.N. nuclear watchdog its intention to install additional uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities.

According to a confidential report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) obtained by Reuters, eight new cascades of IR-6 centrifuges at the Fordow site are expected to begin enriching uranium to a purity of up to 5%.

Interestingly, the report does not address Iran's enrichment activities reaching up to 60% purity, which is concerning given its proximity to weapons-grade levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024