Iran to Expand Uranium-Enrichment Operations
Iran plans to install more uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow and Natanz facilities and activate machines recently installed. The confidential report by the IAEA does not mention enrichment to near weapons-grade levels, only stating that new IR-6 centrifuges will enrich to 5% purity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 29-11-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 00:29 IST
- Country:
- Austria
In a move that could have significant geopolitical implications, Iran has communicated to the U.N. nuclear watchdog its intention to install additional uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities.
According to a confidential report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) obtained by Reuters, eight new cascades of IR-6 centrifuges at the Fordow site are expected to begin enriching uranium to a purity of up to 5%.
Interestingly, the report does not address Iran's enrichment activities reaching up to 60% purity, which is concerning given its proximity to weapons-grade levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- U.N.
- nuclear
- watchdog
- centrifuges
- IAEA
- Fordow
- Natanz
- enrichment
- uranium
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAEA and EBRD Strengthen Partnership to Support Nuclear Energy for Net Zero Goals
Slovenia’s Radioactive Waste Management Procedures Receive High Marks in First IAEA DSRS-TeC Peer Review Mission
IAEA and LinkedIn Forge Partnership to Empower Women in Nuclear and STEM Fields
Iran's Standoff with the IAEA: Diplomacy Amid Pressure
Tensions Rise as IAEA Warns of Shrinking Room for Iran Nuclear Dialogue