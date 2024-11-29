Pathways to Power: India and South Africa Illuminate Future Energy Leaders

The inaugural energy conference between India and South Africa concluded successfully, marked by a promising agreement to train the power professionals of tomorrow. The two-day Matla-Urja Energy Conference, a blend of Indian and Sesotho terms meaning 'strength' and 'energy', attracted over 200 delegates from the energy sector.

Consul General Mahesh Kumar highlighted the event's productive engagements, which included collaborations between Indian and South African academics and businesses to address power sector issues, energy modeling, and socio-economic aspects. Key agreements reached include a Memorandum of Understanding between India's National Thermal Power Corporation and South Africa's Eskom.

Professor Maurice Radebe of the Wits Business School emphasized the conference's alignment with the UN Strategic Development Goals aimed at alleviating poverty and hunger, while underscoring the importance of renewables and infrastructure. The event showcased the potential for closer ties within the BRICS bloc, seeking to strengthen international geopolitical dynamics.

