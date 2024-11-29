South Korea Urges Halt on Indonesian Wood Pellet Imports Amid Deforestation Concerns

A South Korean legislator has called for a moratorium on wood pellet imports from Indonesia due to environmental concerns. The demand for these imports has been linked to deforestation, according to government data and satellite imagery.

Moon Dae-Lim, a member of South Korea's main liberal opposition party, emphasized the need for a government investigation into the environmental impact of these imports. He stressed the importance of identifying and mitigating risks in the supply chain to ensure sustainable energy projects.

The use of biomass, including wood pellets, has surged as countries shift to renewable energy sources. However, activists and lawmakers worry about the sustainability of this growth, citing potential ecological damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)