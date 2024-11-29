Controversy Clouds Ajmer Sharif Dargah: A Call for Peace
Ajmer Sharif Dargah's Gaddi Nashin, Syed Afsan Chishty, denounced claims of the Dargah being a temple, urging for national harmony. He called for the government, including PM Modi, to prevent divisive actions. Sajjada Nasheen emphasized that such petitions are often motivated by personal interests.
Ajmer Sharif Dargah's Gaddi Nashin, Syed Afsan Chishty, on Thursday denounced the ongoing controversy regarding the revered Dargah, stressing that communal harmony should stay intact. This development follows a Rajasthan court's decision to accept a Hindu Sena petition alleging the Dargah as a temple of Lord Shiva.
Chishty expressed his distress over the court's acceptance, asserting the significance of national unity regardless of religious affiliations. He emphasized that followers of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz span various faiths globally, mentioning the continued practice of Indian Prime Ministers, including Narendra Modi, sending offerings during the Urs.
Urging intervention from the Centre and PM Modi, Chishty called for scrutiny of those stirring such unrest, suspecting collusion with detractors of national peace. Meanwhile, Syed Zainul Abidin Ali Khan, the Dargah's Sajjada Nasheen, remarked that petitions could be filed for personal gain, citing past incidents of violence as examples of such manipulations.
