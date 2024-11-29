Cyclone Forecast: Deep Depression Weakens, Navy Readies for Relief

The deep depression that developed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is showing signs of weakening as it nears the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Initially expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm, the system will likely downgrade to a depression by November 29, 2024.

Forecasted to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, by the morning of November 30, the depression will bring moderate winds reaching speeds of 45-55 km/h, gusting up to 65 km/h, along with heavy rain in coastal areas. Authorities have issued warnings for fishermen and coastal residents, urging them to remain vigilant due to expected wind and rough sea conditions.

The Indian Navy is actively preparing for Cyclone Fengal, which is predicted to intensify. The Eastern Naval Command, in conjunction with state and civil administrations, has initiated a disaster response strategy focusing on humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations, ensuring rapid deployment of relief teams as the situation demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)