Chennai Braces for Landfall as Cyclone Looms

Chennai is on high alert as it contends with high tides and gusty winds, a direct result of a deep depression forming over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that this depression is moving northwest, with an anticipated landfall on the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, specifically between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, by the morning of November 30.

The IMD has issued forecasts suggesting the depression will weaken slightly, transitioning into a depression with wind speeds ranging from 45-55 km/h, potentially gusting to 65 km/h at the point of landfall. Coastal areas, especially those in Chennai and its surrounding districts, are already experiencing adverse weather effects.

Warnings have been sent to alert local fishermen of perilous sea conditions, advising against any maritime activities. The forecast also predicts moderate to heavy rainfall across the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. With the depression's northwest trajectory, the IMD continues to encourage caution among residents, advocating adherence to issued safety guidelines.

Local coastal authority units are urged to remain vigilant as the system approaches land. Heavy rainfall from Cyclone Fengal previously devastated over 800 acres of paddy fields in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district, submerging entire crop areas and causing distress among farmers.

Meanwhile, a high-ranking IMD official confirmed widespread moderate rainfall across various parts of the state. Consequent to Cyclone Fengal's intensification in the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Navy has activated a comprehensive disaster response, with the Eastern Naval Command coordinating with Headquarters Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (HQTN&P). This response focuses on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, as well as search and rescue operations.

Teams are actively preparing by loading vehicles with vital relief supplies such as food, water, and medical provisions. Specialized Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) are strategically placed in vulnerable zones in anticipation of further intensification of Cyclone Fengal. Residents in low-lying and coastal areas are being counseled to stay alert and comply with safety advisories amidst warnings of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding in Tamil Nadu's coastal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)