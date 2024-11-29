Master Trust Unveils Agnik: Revolutionizing Mobile Trading in India

In a bid to lead the competitive brokerage market, Master Trust has launched Agnik, a groundbreaking mobile trading app. This platform aims to attract traders and investors across all experience levels by providing an intuitive interface and fortified security features.

The launch is timely, coinciding with a boom in India's retail investor sector, particularly from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, as reported by the National Stock Exchange of India. Agnik simplifies trading processes with its secure login, advanced analytics, and smart trading tools, directly catering to this expanding demographic.

CA Jashan Arora, Master Trust Group's Wholetime Director, emphasized the app's role in empowering investors nationwide. 'AGNIK is more than an app; it represents our ongoing commitment to innovation,' he remarked. The app seamlessly integrates technology and accessibility, equipping users with the tools to make informed financial decisions.

