Power in Peril: Ukraine's Energy Frontline

On a bright winter day, Ukrainian workers labor to repair a battered thermal power plant, a victim of relentless Russian airstrikes. Water drips through the damaged roof as the facility struggles to restore full capacity.

Oleksandr, head of production, told the Associated Press about the dire conditions. The plant, operated by DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, remains vulnerable to continued attacks. Since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, Ukraine's energy sector has faced repeated disruptions, leading to widespread blackouts.

International allies, including the G7, have pledged over USD 4 billion to support Ukraine's energy resilience. However, repairs are hampered by difficulties in sourcing parts, especially those manufactured in the Soviet era. Despite the risks, workers at the plant remain committed to keeping the lights on for their community.

(With inputs from agencies.)