Adani Green: A Power Play Controversy

The Congress has leveled serious allegations against the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), accusing it of preferential treatment towards Adani Group. The controversy centers on Adani Green Energy, which allegedly has not yet supplied the promised 3 gigawatts of electricity to Andhra Pradesh.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Adani Green's failure to deliver power months after the initial schedule has not affected the company adversely, largely due to support from the Central Government, he claimed in a social media post.

Ramesh stated that SECI allowed Adani to sell its power on exchanges at a 40% markup. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has indicted Adani for alleged bribery to secure contracts, claims that Adani Group has vehemently denied.

