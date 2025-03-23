Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Puducherry PWD Bribery Scandal

The CBI has arrested three people, including senior engineers from Puducherry's public works department, in connection with a bribery case involving Rs 2 lakh. A private contractor was also involved. During searches, Rs 73 lakh in cash was recovered from various locations linked to the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:38 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Puducherry PWD Bribery Scandal
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three individuals, including the chief and executive engineers of the Puducherry government's public works department, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, officials stated on Sunday.

Among those arrested is a private contractor, alleged to have been complicit in the exchange. Subsequent searches revealed a substantial cash recovery amounting to Rs 73 lakh, authorities disclosed.

Investigations suggest that executive engineer R Chidambaranathan solicited Rs 6 lakh as a commission from contractor N Elamurugan, in exchange for a smooth clearance of future road project approvals in Karaikal. The CBI took action just as Chidambaranathan accepted part of the bribe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

