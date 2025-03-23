CBI Cracks Down on Puducherry PWD Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three individuals, including the chief and executive engineers of the Puducherry government's public works department, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, officials stated on Sunday.

Among those arrested is a private contractor, alleged to have been complicit in the exchange. Subsequent searches revealed a substantial cash recovery amounting to Rs 73 lakh, authorities disclosed.

Investigations suggest that executive engineer R Chidambaranathan solicited Rs 6 lakh as a commission from contractor N Elamurugan, in exchange for a smooth clearance of future road project approvals in Karaikal. The CBI took action just as Chidambaranathan accepted part of the bribe.

(With inputs from agencies.)