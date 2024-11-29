Left Menu

Mission Arun Himveer: Bridging Borders and Boosting Markets in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh government launched Mission Arun Himveer to enhance market access for local farmers by supplying agricultural products to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. The pact aims to boost local economies and address employment issues, replicating a previous agreement with the Army.

Updated: 29-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance market linkage for agricultural products, the Arunachal Pradesh government has launched Mission Arun Himveer. The initiative, formalized through a pact with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), aims to supply locally-sourced fruits, vegetables, meat, and poultry to the ITBP, involving contributions from farmers, self-help groups, and farmer cooperatives.

This development mirrors an earlier agreement with the Indian Army, signed in August 2022, which enabled the supply of 400 tons of agricultural produce worth Rs 72 lakh from local farmers via LAMPS. The mission aspires to create ready markets for farmers in remote areas, stimulating the local economy and tackling employment challenges.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the initiative, noting its potential to increase farmer incomes and forge stronger bonds between border communities and the ITBP. He emphasized that the mission would support the marketing needs of the border regions under the vibrant village program while encouraging interest in farming due to improved market access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

