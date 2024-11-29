Crackdown on Fertilizer Hoarding: Punjab's Flying Squads in Action

In a bold move to counteract fertilizer hoarding, Punjab's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department dispatched its flying squads to several godowns for thorough inspections. The state aims to clamp down on illegal stockpiling and black marketing of fertilizers and associated chemicals.

As disclosed by a district administration press release, Joint Director of Agriculture (Inputs) Dr. Gurjit Singh Brar spearheaded this operation, during which 12 fertilizer samples and six pesticide samples were collected. The action underscores the strict directives from Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

Emphasizing transparency and quality, Chief Agriculture Officer Dr. Gurdeep Singh has mandated that district dealers offer only top-tier products to farmers. The department warns that violations will attract significant penalties to ensure seamless availability of essential farming inputs.

