Left Menu

Crackdown on Fertilizer Hoarding: Punjab's Flying Squads in Action

Punjab's Agriculture Department conducted surprise inspections of fertilizer godowns to prevent illegal hoarding and black marketing. Under the leadership of Dr. Gurjit Singh Brar, samples were collected, and strict instructions were issued to ensure quality products are available to farmers. Violators will face disciplinary action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:15 IST
Crackdown on Fertilizer Hoarding: Punjab's Flying Squads in Action
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to counteract fertilizer hoarding, Punjab's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department dispatched its flying squads to several godowns for thorough inspections. The state aims to clamp down on illegal stockpiling and black marketing of fertilizers and associated chemicals.

As disclosed by a district administration press release, Joint Director of Agriculture (Inputs) Dr. Gurjit Singh Brar spearheaded this operation, during which 12 fertilizer samples and six pesticide samples were collected. The action underscores the strict directives from Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

Emphasizing transparency and quality, Chief Agriculture Officer Dr. Gurdeep Singh has mandated that district dealers offer only top-tier products to farmers. The department warns that violations will attract significant penalties to ensure seamless availability of essential farming inputs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024