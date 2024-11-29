Left Menu

Eastern Coalfields Hikes Coal Prices in Jharkhand's Rajmahal Area

Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, announced a price hike in the Rajmahal area, Jharkhand, with coal prices rising to Rs 700 per tonne. Effective November 30, this adjustment accounts for increased logistics costs and is projected to boost annual revenue by Rs 300 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:29 IST
Eastern Coalfields Hikes Coal Prices in Jharkhand's Rajmahal Area
  • Country:
  • India

Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a Coal India subsidiary, has announced a price hike for coal in Jharkhand's Rajmahal area, effective November 30. The rate will rise to Rs 700 per tonne from Rs 450.

The increase is due to adjustments in logistics costs, which the company says will now be passed on to consumers. Company officials stated that this revision was necessary.

The hike is expected to generate an incremental annual revenue of approximately Rs 300 crore for Eastern Coalfields Ltd, thereby bolstering its financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024