Eastern Coalfields Hikes Coal Prices in Jharkhand's Rajmahal Area
Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, announced a price hike in the Rajmahal area, Jharkhand, with coal prices rising to Rs 700 per tonne. Effective November 30, this adjustment accounts for increased logistics costs and is projected to boost annual revenue by Rs 300 crore.
Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a Coal India subsidiary, has announced a price hike for coal in Jharkhand's Rajmahal area, effective November 30. The rate will rise to Rs 700 per tonne from Rs 450.
The increase is due to adjustments in logistics costs, which the company says will now be passed on to consumers. Company officials stated that this revision was necessary.
The hike is expected to generate an incremental annual revenue of approximately Rs 300 crore for Eastern Coalfields Ltd, thereby bolstering its financial stability.
