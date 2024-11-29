Empowering Women: India's Economic Leap with Female Leadership

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, showcased Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conviction that women will spearhead India's economic ascent to becoming the third largest economy globally. The minister was addressing a credit outreach event in Darbhanga, Bihar, where loans amounting to Rs 1,388 crore benefited 49,137 recipients.

Various dignitaries, including Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, were in attendance. Sitharaman noted PM Modi's evolving vision of a woman-centric Union budget, now envisioning women in pivotal leadership roles. Highlighting regional traditions like 'makhana' and Madhubani art, she credited women's diligence in these achievements.

Sitharaman revealed initiatives such as 'Drone Didi' and cash support for women entrepreneurs, expressing confidence that women's efforts will propel India from the fifth to the third largest economy in a year and a half. The event concluded with the Finance Minister distributing Maithili and Sanskrit translations of the Constitution and chairing a review meeting for Regional Rural Banks in Eastern India.

