Left Menu

Empowering Women: India's Economic Leap with Female Leadership

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief that women will drive India's economic growth. Speaking at a credit outreach program in Darbhanga, Sitharaman highlighted initiatives like 'Drone Didi' and cash assistance for women entrepreneurs, heralding a major economic transformation powered by women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:38 IST
Empowering Women: India's Economic Leap with Female Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, showcased Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conviction that women will spearhead India's economic ascent to becoming the third largest economy globally. The minister was addressing a credit outreach event in Darbhanga, Bihar, where loans amounting to Rs 1,388 crore benefited 49,137 recipients.

Various dignitaries, including Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, were in attendance. Sitharaman noted PM Modi's evolving vision of a woman-centric Union budget, now envisioning women in pivotal leadership roles. Highlighting regional traditions like 'makhana' and Madhubani art, she credited women's diligence in these achievements.

Sitharaman revealed initiatives such as 'Drone Didi' and cash support for women entrepreneurs, expressing confidence that women's efforts will propel India from the fifth to the third largest economy in a year and a half. The event concluded with the Finance Minister distributing Maithili and Sanskrit translations of the Constitution and chairing a review meeting for Regional Rural Banks in Eastern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024