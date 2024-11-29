Kangana Ranaut Voices Concern for Hindu Priests as Tensions Rise in Bangladesh

On Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut highlighted concerns over the situation facing Hindu priests in Bangladesh, amid the escalating row over Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest. Ranaut, who serves as the MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, noted a stark absence of social media discourse addressing the reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Addressing the media, Ranaut emphasized, "The condition of Sadhus and saints in Bangladesh is troubling. It is concerning that protests are lacking against such atrocities, with social media remaining largely inactive despite focus on Bangladesh." She criticized the interim government of Muhammad Yunus for the ongoing unrest, declaring the party's support for the Hindu community.

Chinmoy Krishna Das faces sedition charges after allegedly raising a saffron flag above the national flag in Chittagong on October 25. Tensions heightened following the death of a lawyer amid clashes between police and Das's followers in Chattogram on November 27. While ISKCON's Bangladesh unit denies involvement in the incident, they have expressed solidarity with Das, who remains in jail without bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)