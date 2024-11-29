Protests Surge Over Arrest of Hindu Monk as Tensions Rise in Bangladesh

The arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das has sparked a wave of protests by the Indian Secular Front (ISF), highlighting alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui has passionately called for ensuring Hindu safety in Bangladesh and demanded respect for the Indian flag.

In his statement to ANI, Siddiqui urged, "The safety of minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus, should be ensured. The Indian flag should not be disrespected in Bangladesh. It should be stopped," he declared. Siddiqui referenced the Bangladesh flag, suggesting, "You can see the Bangladesh flag waving here. We have not done anything. Confront me if you have any enmity towards me. Why are you disrespecting my country's flag?"

The controversy began with Das's charge of sedition for allegedly raising a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25. This escalated with the killing of a lawyer during clashes between police and Das's alleged followers at the Chattogram Court Building on November 27. Tensions are high as ISKCON's Bangladesh unit rejects any connection to the lawyer's killing.

ISKCON has voiced support for Das, posting on X, "ISKCON, Inc. stands with Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees." Das remains jailed in Bangladesh after being denied bail by a Chittagong court, straining relations between the government and ISKCON and spurring further protests.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has echoed these concerns, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating that India has "consistently and strongly" raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus with the Bangladesh government. Jaiswal emphasized the responsibility of Bangladesh's interim government to protect minorities amid rising extremist rhetoric and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)