Cyclone Fengal Strikes: Coastal Alarm and Rain Deluge in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal is poised to make its anticipated landfall this evening, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) urges fishermen to avoid the sea due to high waves and adverse conditions. Chennai experienced heavy to moderate rainfall from last night into this morning, leading to rough seas and strong winds.

Authorities have advised the public to stay away from beaches in Chennai, including Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam, and Edward Elliot Beach, while tourist attractions in Puducherry have been closed as a precaution. The IMD reports that the cyclone is expected to hit north Tamil Nadu's coastline this evening, with a red alert issued for southern states including coastal south Andhra Pradesh. The arrival of Cyclone Fengal has brought gusty winds and rain changes to many coastal areas.

According to Tamil Nadu's Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, Cyclone Fengal over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwest at 7 km/h. Intense rain is expected to continue over North Tamil Nadu's coastal districts. The cyclone is centered at a latitude of 11.9°N and longitude of 81.5°E, about 370 km north of Trincomalee and 190 km southeast of Chennai, as per the RMC's latest update.

The cyclone is projected to cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on the shared coastline of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district has seen moderate rainfall since last night, accompanied by chilly winds. Continuous rain has been reported in Ranipet's Walajapet and neighboring areas.

In light of heavy rain warnings by the IMD, a holiday has been declared in nine districts. Kanchipuram district administration had announced a school and college holiday for Saturday, applying to all educational institutions, including private ones, on November 30th. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)